'I'm Not blind, But Will Not Say Anything': Anupam Kher on Mahesh Bhatt and Sushant's Case

Anupam Kher in a recent interview spoke about late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and said he wants to address mental health issues and feels we need closure in the actor's case. Anupam said that the more he sees Sushant's fitness and his carefree videos, the more he thinks about why the actor took such a drastic step.

When Navika Kumar of Times Now asked Anupam about Sushant's purported girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Bhatt, he said he wouldn't want to pass any judgements. "I am thankful to him (Mahesh Bhatt) for what he has done for me. Till he one day comes and tells me, or till he is proven otherwise, I will want to give him the benefit of the doubt, only because of the background that I come from. I am not blind, but I will not say anything. I have been taught by my parents and grandparents to not bite the hands that feeds. I am grateful towards him,” he said.

“As an outsider it is very difficult to see what has happened. If none of us could figure it out, I don’t want to call him up and ask him what has happened. He is a person who likes to give advice, and he has given me advice so many times when I’ve reached out to him. Maybe the advice is right now being construed in such a manner that it is looking very strange and suspicious, but I think he doesn’t need my help, he will deal with his battles,” he added.

I will give a benefit of doubt to Mahesh Bhatt. He will fight his own battle: @AnupamPKher, Actor tells Navika Kumar on #FranklySpeakingWithKher. Watch the unmissable episode at 10 PM; Sun 10 AM & 8 PM. pic.twitter.com/fzg4gOJlDm — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 15, 2020

After Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14, Mahesh Bhatt's brother Mukesh Bhatt in an interview said that when he met Sushant for Sadak 2, the actor appeared "disturbed" and "there was something amiss". He claimed to have spoken about this to Mahesh and feared that Sushant is going the Parveen Babi way.

Meanwhile, last month, Mahesh Bhatt was summoned by the Mumbai Police to record with the information that he may have in relation to the late actor's death.

