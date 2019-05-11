I’m Not for Kissing and Nudity in Films at All, Says Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn, who has been consistently entertaining audiences since the last 25 years, says he does not approve of nudity or kissing on screen.Explaining the reason why, he told DNA, “Most of the scripts I choose are aimed at a family audience. Given this, doing an onscreen kiss or showing intimacy beyond a certain limit doesn’t work.”“I like watching films with my family. I’m sure others too enjoy watching movies with their entire family. On screen intimacy can therefore be uncomfortable, especially if you are watching a movie with a child or a young adult. Or for that matter with an elder. So, I would best avoid smooching. I’m not for kissing and nudity in films at all,” he added.On the professional front, the 50-year-old actor, who was last seen in Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal, which released earlier this year, has several projects lined up in various stages of production. He will first be seen alongside Tabu and Rakul Preet in Akiv Ali’s forthcoming film De De Pyaar De, which is slated to release on May 17.Ajay will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Turram Khan, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in pivotal roles. He also has several other projects in the pipeline, including Taanaji—The Unsung Warrior, Son of Sardaar 2, Singham 3, Golmaal 5 and Full on Dhamaal.