I’m Not in Any Tearing Hurry to Get Anywhere, I’m Here for a Lifetime, Says Vidya Balan

After starring in three films one after the other—Kahaani 2, Begum Jaan and Tumhari Sulu—Vidya Balan took one-and-a-half years to return with her latest outing Mission Mangal.

Saying that she didn’t want to jump to her next film right away, she told Mid-Day, “I need time to rejuvenate after gruelling work and family time is sacrosanct. I prefer to take things at my own pace. My work cannot become a chore. I am not here to churn films. Neither am I in any tearing hurry to get anywhere. I am here for a lifetime.”

Vidya says she is secure in her craft and doesn’t believe in the clichéd adage ‘out of sight, out of mind’. “Actors don't have a shelf life, stars do. Living under constant scrutiny can get daunting and draining after a while. Hence the concentration is on becoming a better actor, not a star. My 'care-a-damn' attitude is the only way I know [how to survive],” she said.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal earned Rs 29.16 crore on its opening day on Thursday, but the figures fell to Rs 17.28 crore on Friday. The Parineeta actor, however, says she doesn’t think in terms of numbers while judging a movie's success. "I am happy because the film is being loved so much. From the time it was narrated to me, I knew it was going to be a good film,” she told IANS earlier.

Vidya will next be seen in the short film Natkhat, which she is also producing.

