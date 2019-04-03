English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I'm Not That Kind of Person: Kapil Sharma Debunks Reports of Hurling Shoe At Sunil Grover
Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, who had a widely talked about public spat with his former colleague Sunil Grover, says he likes him a lot.
Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have starred together in super-hit TV shows Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.
Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, who had a widely talked about public spat with his former colleague Sunil Grover, says he likes him a lot.
On Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Kapil opened up about the spat with Sunil. It grabbed headlines back in 2017.
He said: "I like Sunil a lot...There was just a misunderstanding between us. Someone asked me that why I am not taking him in show and in a fit of rage I wrote on Twitter that I was ready to take him, it's he who doesn't want to come back on the show.
"I have learned a lot from that incident. If we have a misunderstanding, we should not share it on social media. If you are mad at somebody, just pick up the phone and message. Also this new trend of wishing birthday on Twitter is strange. If you don't do it, people think they do not get along well," added the actor, who turned a year older on Tuesday.
Kapil also cleared the air about the buzz that he hurled a shoe at Sunil.
"There were reports that Kapil threw a shoe at Sunil and he has problem with the team eating food before him... 'Do you think I am such kind of a person who will fight for this reason?' I never accepted such a thing and not even Sunil mentioned about it anywhere... Then who is writing such articles?" Kapil asked
There had been reports that actor Salman Khan, who is also the producer on Kapil's The Kapil Sharma Show, has been trying to mediate a patch-up between Sunil and him. In fact, Sunil, who is a part of Salman’s upcoming film Bharat, also earlier mentioned the Race 3 star brought it up in a discussion.
