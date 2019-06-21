I’m Not the Kind to Sign Tonnes of Projects Just to be in Limelight, Says Disha Patani
Disha Patani says she likes to focus on one thing at a time and give it her 100%. She was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Bharat.
Disha Patani. (Image: Instagram/Disha Patani)
Currently basking in the success of her latest outing Bharat, in which she played a performing artiste in the Great Russian Circus alongside Salman Khan, Disha Patani says she is no rush to sign her next big film.
Saying that she takes time in choosing her projects, she told DNA, “I’m not the kind who will sign tonnes of projects at a time. I’m a bit of a slow worker and really enjoy my work. I feel that I should focus on one thing at a time and give it my 100%. I take time to decide what to do.”
Though she did not get a chance to share screen space with Katrina Kaif in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, Patani says it was a dream to work with superstar Khan. “It was such a great experience to work with such an established actor. He is so hard-working, humble, understanding and nice to everyone. It’s amazing to see how even after working for so many years, he is so charged, wanting to do things and so energetic,” she said.
However, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star, who is known for her fit body and inspirational dance and workout regimes, is yet to recover from the knee injury that she suffered while shooting the film. But that hasn’t stopped her from keeping at her gruelling training sessions. She took to Instagram on Thursday to share a new video in which she can be seen dancing with impeccable grace and finesse alongside her frequent collaborator, celebrity-dance trainer Dimple Kotecha, to Victoria Monét's Love U Better.
