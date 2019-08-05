Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

I’m Over the Moon, Says Vikrant Massey on Experience of Working with Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak

Vikrant Massey says that even though he has been a part of commercial films, he has never worked with someone like Deepika Padukone before.

News18.com

August 5, 2019
I’m Over the Moon, Says Vikrant Massey on Experience of Working with Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak
Images: Deepika Padukone/Twitter-Vikrant Massey/Instagram
Loading...

Known for his work across television, web and films, Vikrant Massey will next be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Meghna Gulzar’s forthcoming film Chhapaak, which unarguably is the biggest project in his filmography till date.

Talking about his experience of working with Deepika and Meghna, Vikrant told Firstpost, “I’m really overwhelmed, over the moon with this association with Meghna Gulzar and Deepika.”

“When I got to know that I’m expected to be a part of this narrative, I was really overwhelmed but also very nervous, because I have never worked on such a scale. I have never worked with someone like Deepika Padukone and even though I have been a part of commercial films, but here there was a sense of utmost responsibility because I play one of the primary characters in the film.”

Based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Chappaak will have Vikrant essay the role of her former real life partner Aloke Dixit. Talking about landing the film, Vikrant earlier told Pinkvilla, “I was really excited and kind of surprised also. It was really overwhelming when I got the confirmation call from Meghna. Also, to be collaborating with her and Deepika is a part of it; it's something that I am really looking forward to."

Chhapaak will release on January 10, 2020.

Meanwhile, Vikrant is currently filming the second seasons of his popular web shows Alt Balaji’s Broken but Beautiful and Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur.

