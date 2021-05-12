I'm Perfectly Alright: Mukesh Khanna Puts Out Video Message After Death Rumours Surface

A number of actors have been victims of death hoax on social media lately, Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna being the latest. The film and television actor put out a video message to assure fans that he is perfectly alright and such false news should not be circulated. “I am perfectly alright. I have been asked to quash these rumours and I reproach people who spread such false news. This is the problem with social media. Your prayers are with me, so what can happen to me. Thank you so much for your concern, I have been receiving a lot of phone calls. So I thought I should tell my audience that I am perfectly alright," he said in the video.

Concerned fans of the actor had been tweeting to check if there was any truth to the rumours.

MUKESH KHANNA DIED???PLEASE CONFIRM — Samir Parmar (@SamirParmar69) May 11, 2021

@DrKumarVishwas Sir has Mukesh Khanna actor passed away? plz confirm— Gaurav Kumar (@GauravK19360341) May 11, 2021

He later expressed his exasperation in a conversation with ETimes, “I am fed up, literally fed up. I don’t know what to say or do to rumour mongers who are out on such futile exercises which cause only fear, chaos and anxiety. Almost all my friends and relatives have called by now and one fan said he was relieved as he just had a terrible thing in his life when his mother passed away 20 days ago."

The 62-year-old actor also revealed that comedian Raju Shrivastav had called him. “He said such a thing has happened to him too."

