I'm Ready For Leonardo DiCaprio To Be My Baby Daddy, Says Tiffany Haddish

American comedian Tiffany Haddish says she wants Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio to be her "baby daddy"."I'm ready for DiCaprio to be (my) baby daddy, but I don't think Leonardo's ready. He not ready," Haddish told etonline.com.She conceded that her "aggressive" nature might be stopping her from realising her dream."I might be too aggressive. That's something I got to work on," Haddish said.The Girls Trip actress said there are two specific things she looks for in a potential partner -- "If he got better credit and he a good man!"