I'm Ready For Leonardo DiCaprio To Be My Baby Daddy, Says Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish says she wants Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio to be her "baby daddy".

IANS

Updated:July 10, 2018, 3:08 PM IST
(Photo: Tiffany Haddish at Oscars 2018/ Reuters)
American comedian Tiffany Haddish says she wants Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio to be her "baby daddy".

"I'm ready for DiCaprio to be (my) baby daddy, but I don't think Leonardo's ready. He not ready," Haddish told etonline.com.

She conceded that her "aggressive" nature might be stopping her from realising her dream.

"I might be too aggressive. That's something I got to work on," Haddish said.

The Girls Trip actress said there are two specific things she looks for in a potential partner -- "If he got better credit and he a good man!"

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

