I'm Ready For Leonardo DiCaprio To Be My Baby Daddy, Says Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish says she wants Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio to be her "baby daddy".
(Photo: Tiffany Haddish at Oscars 2018/ Reuters)
American comedian Tiffany Haddish says she wants Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio to be her "baby daddy".
"I'm ready for DiCaprio to be (my) baby daddy, but I don't think Leonardo's ready. He not ready," Haddish told etonline.com.
She conceded that her "aggressive" nature might be stopping her from realising her dream.
"I might be too aggressive. That's something I got to work on," Haddish said.
The Girls Trip actress said there are two specific things she looks for in a potential partner -- "If he got better credit and he a good man!"
