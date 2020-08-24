I'm Ready to Fight and Suffer for Things I Believe in, Says Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker never shies away from speaking her mind on social media, and this often leads to harsh comments, but she remains unfazed with it. So, when we caught up with her, she was in her usual upbeat mood. She talked about her openness on Twitter, her latest web show Flesh and more.

"Nobody pays me for the things I say. I'm saying something because I believe in it. And because I believe in it, I'm willing to stand up and fight for it and also I am ready to suffer for it," said Bhasker.

Bhasker is playing Radha Nautiyal, a crusader cop in Flesh, which is based on the theme of human trafficking.

"Radha is willing to get into trouble for what she believes in and the fact that she's actually willing to put for something personal at stake is something that I found to be common in the character and in myself," she said.

Some compared her role with Rohit Shetty’s Singham and Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani. While calling herself a ‘Rani Mukerji fan’, she explained, "The films that Flesh is compared to are of a limited two hour time. They are very focused stories and are just looking at a cop chasing a villain. Whereas, in the case of Flesh, because it's a series, that format allows you to delve deeper into issues. So we were able to get into the nitty-gritty of what happens and how does that world operate."

As her character stepped into a dark world, the strong language used in the show caught netizenz’ attention.

"I don't understand why women abusing became a focal point for some," she quipped and continued, "Abusing and using cuss words is basically a sign of frustration. It is a very natural response to when one is feeling frustrated, helpless or upset. It's a kind of a way to express your anger without actually resorting to violence."

She further said, "The idea that women don't abuse is actually a myth. I mean, we women have abused forever and ever. Listen to the folk songs our Dadis and Nanis sing. I think the idea that that women don't abuse or they're quiet and are different from men in the context that they don't feel angry are all inaccurate construct to stick to a certain image of women."

"I think that it's high time that content granted to women has the same humanity that is granted to its male characters and protagonists. If we're willing to see the angsty man, the angry young man, the misled man and the tragic hero, we should be able to see the angry young woman, the confused woman and the woman making mistakes on the screen," she concluded.

Produced by Siddharth Anand, and directed by Danish Aslam, Flesh also stars Akshay Oberoi, Vidya Malwade and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles. It’s streaming on Eros Now.