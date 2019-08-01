I’m Ready to Take That Plunge Again, Says Shilpa Shetty on Her Comeback Film Nikamma
Starring Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, Nikamma is slated to release in the summer of 2020.
Image: Instagram/Shilpa Shetty
Actress Shilpa Shetty will be making a comeback to movies after 13 years with Sabbir Khan's action film Nikamma.
"It feels great. I am ready to take that plunge again and am looking forward to be back on the big screen. It's a refreshingly unique project and am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role, and it's something I've never done before. I can't wait for my audiences to see me in a new avatar," Shilpa said.
The actress, who was last seen on the big screen in 2007 in Life In A... Metro and Apne, also took to Instagram to share her excitement about the project.
"My sabbatical of 13 long years comes to an end. I am so excited to announce that the film you will see me next in is Nikamma... Need all your blessings," she posted.
View this post on Instagram
Yesssssssss, it’s true! My sabbatical of 13 long years comes to an end.. I am so excited to announce that the film you will see me next in is #Nikamma , directed by @sabbir24x7 (cast still being finalised) featuring these amazing and talented actors @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sonypicturesin. Need all your blessings 🙏😇 and Thank you for all the love always💗 #SabbirKhanFilms #ShilpaShettyInNikamma #gratitude #doingwhatilove #lovewhatido #films #backwithabang #love #announcement #bombaytimes
On working with Shilpa, Sabbir said, "Shilpa is a much loved name in every household and she was very clear right at the onset that her comeback would have to be with a worthy role. It's a dynamic part and I am glad to be working with her and bringing her back for the fans who miss her."
Nikamma will also star Abhimanyu Dassani and social media star Shirley Setia. Jointly produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, it is slated to release in the summer of 2020.
