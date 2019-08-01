Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

I’m Ready to Take That Plunge Again, Says Shilpa Shetty on Her Comeback Film Nikamma

Starring Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, Nikamma is slated to release in the summer of 2020.

IANS

Updated:August 1, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
I’m Ready to Take That Plunge Again, Says Shilpa Shetty on Her Comeback Film Nikamma
Image: Instagram/Shilpa Shetty
Loading...

Actress Shilpa Shetty will be making a comeback to movies after 13 years with Sabbir Khan's action film Nikamma.

"It feels great. I am ready to take that plunge again and am looking forward to be back on the big screen. It's a refreshingly unique project and am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role, and it's something I've never done before. I can't wait for my audiences to see me in a new avatar," Shilpa said. 

The actress, who was last seen on the big screen in 2007 in Life In A... Metro and Apne, also took to Instagram to share her excitement about the project. 

"My sabbatical of 13 long years comes to an end. I am so excited to announce that the film you will see me next in is Nikamma... Need all your blessings," she posted. 

On working with Shilpa, Sabbir said, "Shilpa is a much loved name in every household and she was very clear right at the onset that her comeback would have to be with a worthy role. It's a dynamic part and I am glad to be working with her and bringing her back for the fans who miss her."

Nikamma will also star Abhimanyu Dassani and social media star Shirley Setia. Jointly produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, it is slated to release in the summer of 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram