I’m Single and Not Looking for Love Right Now: Sidharth Malhotra Denies Dating Rumours
Sidharth will soon start two projects - an untitled love story with Parineeti Chopra and the Vikram Batra biopic.
Image courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram account
Lately there have been a couple of reports doing the rounds that Sidharth Malhotra is dating Lust Stories star Kiara Advani and their relationship is at a very nascent stage. The actor was asked about the same in an earlier interview, but he rubbished all such reports, saying, "If everything you read would've been true then kya baat hoti. I'm in relationship only with my work. I am too much involved in it right now and don't have time for anything else."
The duo has earlier been photographed at Karan Johar’s residence a couple of times when all of them get together for dinners. Interestingly, Sidharth was also spotted at Kiara's birthday bash recently, adding fuel to the fire.
However, in a new interview with DNA, Sidharth confirmed that he is very much single. Speaking to the publication, he said, "Yes, I’m single. I’m not looking for love right now as well. I came to Mumbai with a dream. I need to do a lot of things to achieve my goals. I want to put all my energies in it".
He also spoke about marriage and his current lack of interest in it, saying he might think of settling down when he's 40. Marriage is definitely not on the cards. It’s not a priority. I’m not thinking about settling down right now. Eventually, hopefully, I will. Maybe, before I turn 40! That means, I still have seven years in hand. My professional life has to take off first. I have to be in a place where I’m satisfied with it. Clearly, I am not at that stage yet," said the Aiyaary star.
Sidharth will soon start two projects- an untitled love story with Parineeti Chopra and the Vikram Batra biopic. The actor says playing the Indian army officer who was posthumously awarded with the Param Vir Chakra for his actions during the 1999 Kargil War is his most challenging role yet.
