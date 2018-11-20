English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I’m Sorry If I Have Unintentionally Hurt Sentiments: Preity Zinta Apologises Amid #MeToo Uproar
After being slammed for her controversial comments on #MeToo, Preity Zinta has tweeted a statement clarifying her stance on the issue.
Image: AP
A day after her controversial comments on #MeToo went viral, Preity Zinta tweeted a statement on Tuesday clarifying her stance on the issue.
She begins by apologising for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments and declaring her support for the movement that has taken India by storm, roughly a year after it shook Hollywood.
“It’s ironic that someone who has gone through abuse, as I have, has to clarify this,” she writes and goes on to clarify her statements that she claims were “taken out of context.”
Read her full statement here:
Entertainment website Bollywood Hungama posted a video interview with Preity on its YouTube channel on Friday. In the nearly 5-minute video, Preity is talking at length about her take on the #MeToo movement.
In the clip, she calls Bollywood one of the safest industries to work and says some women are using the movement “for personal vendetta or for publicity." Preity also emphasises on the need to educate schoolchildren about gender awareness and sensitivity.
However, when asked if she had ever suffered workplace harassment, she said, "No, I haven’t, I wish I had. At least, then, I would have had an answer to tell you. No and that's what I am saying that this is a very relevant question because people treat you the way you want to be treated."
She then laughingly reveals that someone once told her, “Aaj ki sweetu kal ki #MeToo ho sakti hai.”
Her last two remarks have since gone viral on Twitter with netizens slamming her for her flippant take on the issue.
Angered by the social media backlash, Preity had tweeted on Monday, “Really sad 2see how the interview Is edited to trivialis& be insensitive. Not everything is traction & as someone being interviewed I expected decency & maturity froma journalist @iFaridoon. I did 25 interviews that day & only yours turned out edited like this #dissappointed (sic).”
