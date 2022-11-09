'I'm Still Alive', Says a Tearful Samantha Ruth Prabhu While Talking About Her Disease Myositis

South India’s most sought movie star Samantha Ruth Prabhu was unable to control her tears while speaking about the disease myositis, that she has been suffering for a long time. Ahead of the release of her latest movie Yashoda this Friday, she talked about her strength in battling the auto-immune disease in an interview as part of the promotions.

“As I said in my recent social media post, there are bad days in one’s life along with good days. There are some occasions where I feel I cannot move even a little bit forward. Looking back, I am surprised to realise that is it I who has travelled this much distance. So many people are battling various challenges. Finally we taste victory,” she said as she broke down.

Reacting to the reports on her health condition, Samantha said, “I am now recovering from the illness. I hope the conditions will improve soon. I am just thinking about this moment and this day. I am excited about the release of Yashoda. I went through many news reports and articles written about my health condition. They put headlines which sounded like I am on my death bed. But one thing I am sure about is I am still alive (laughs). I am still here on this earth. I am a fighter. Right now the situation that I am facing is not a life threatening one to me,” she said with confidence.

After seeing their favourite star turn emotional about her disease in the interview, extending their solidarity to Samantha, netizens have been posting on social media praising her fighting spirit and praying to the Almighty for her speedy recovery.

Some of the posts have been wishing the re-union of Samantha with Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple separated almost a year back.

