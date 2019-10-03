I'm Sure Faisal was Cheating on Me With Sneha Wagh Even During Nach Baliye, Says Muskaan Kataria

Days after Faisal Khan categorically denied ex-girlfriend Muskaan Kataria's infidelity claims against him, she has now alleged that the actor cheated on her twice. She also alleged Faisal was in relationship with his Chandragupta Maurya co-star.

Even though they were seen in love on Nach Baliye, things took an ugly turn after Faisal got injured on the set of Chandragupta Maurya on August 30. The two eventually had to leave the show. Following which, they parted ways. Later, Faisal accused Muskaan of being with him for fame and said that she broke up with him after realising that he would no longer be participating in the dance reality show. He also called her as his "biggest mistake".

Now in an interview with Bombay Times, Muskaan said, “If I was with him for money or the limelight, there were several opportunities for me to cash in on my relationship with a celebrity, but I didn’t. The decision to make our relationship public was his, and not mine. Probably, he wanted to break away from his image of a child artiste.”

She also blamed Faisal’s Chandragupta Maurya co-actor Sneha Wagh and said, “On day one, I rushed to the hospital along with my mother to see him, but was shocked to see his co-actor accompanying him everywhere. The next day, I was told not to visit as his father was not comfortable having me around. I was in utter shock as they used to treat me like family. I don’t want to take anyone’s name, but I am sure that he was cheating on me with her even during Nach Baliye.”

