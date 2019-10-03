Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

I'm Sure Faisal was Cheating on Me With Sneha Wagh Even During Nach Baliye, Says Muskaan Kataria

Muskaan Kataria has now alleged Faisal Khan was in relationship with his Chandragupta Maurya co-star.

News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2019, 7:46 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
I'm Sure Faisal was Cheating on Me With Sneha Wagh Even During Nach Baliye, Says Muskaan Kataria
Muskaan Kataria has now alleged Faisal Khan was in relationship with his Chandragupta Maurya co-star.

Days after Faisal Khan categorically denied ex-girlfriend Muskaan Kataria's infidelity claims against him, she has now alleged that the actor cheated on her twice. She also alleged Faisal was in relationship with his Chandragupta Maurya co-star.

Even though they were seen in love on Nach Baliye, things took an ugly turn after Faisal got injured on the set of Chandragupta Maurya on August 30. The two eventually had to leave the show. Following which, they parted ways. Later, Faisal accused Muskaan of being with him for fame and said that she broke up with him after realising that he would no longer be participating in the dance reality show. He also called her as his "biggest mistake".

Now in an interview with Bombay Times, Muskaan said, “If I was with him for money or the limelight, there were several opportunities for me to cash in on my relationship with a celebrity, but I didn’t. The decision to make our relationship public was his, and not mine. Probably, he wanted to break away from his image of a child artiste.”

She also blamed Faisal’s Chandragupta Maurya co-actor Sneha Wagh and said, “On day one, I rushed to the hospital along with my mother to see him, but was shocked to see his co-actor accompanying him everywhere. The next day, I was told not to visit as his father was not comfortable having me around. I was in utter shock as they used to treat me like family. I don’t want to take anyone’s name, but I am sure that he was cheating on me with her even during Nach Baliye.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram