I’m the Undiscovered Meg Ryan of Bollywood, Says Kalki Koechlin

Primarily known for her work in off-beat films, Kalki Koechlin says she would love to play the lead in commercial love stories too.“Of course, I have dreams of wanting to do a main role where I get the guy in the end. You know, I’m the undiscovered Meg Ryan but I don’t think I could only do that. I want to do other things as well,” she told Elle.In the interview, Kalki also talked about the unrealistic standards of beauty that actresses across the world are expected to adhere to. “I have thought ‘I am not pretty enough’ or ‘My teeth are too big’. I remember going to Hollywood once and this female casting director asked me to come closer to see the wrinkles around my eyes. So it’s just not in Bollywood, it’s world over. But I have grown more confident over the years. I feel more beautiful than I used to,” she said.Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kalki was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s film Gully Boy and web show Made in Heaven, both of which were very well received by the audiences and critics alike. She will next star in the second season of Netflix’s popular show Sacred Games along with Ranvir Shorey, Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi.