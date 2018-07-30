GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kangana Ranaut Miffed With Priyanka Chopra For Not Telling Her About Engagement With Nick Jonas

Over the last several weeks, Chopra and 25-year-old Jonas have been spotted on several dates, including a dinner date in New York City and a Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show in Los Angeles.

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2018, 8:56 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut arrives at the special screening of Padman, held at Yash Raj studio in Mumbai on February 5, 2018. (Image: Yogen Shah)
News of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engagement should have delighted everyone, but that hasn't been the case. While the entire team of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat has been a bit baffled with her sudden decision to walk out of the project, actress Kangana Ranaut is upset too.

On being asked about Chopra-Jonas engagement at a recent event, Ranaut said, "Acha? Woh meri bahut achi dosh hain, unhone mujhe nahi bataya toh phir main khafaa hun."

News of the couple's engagement made headlines after director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted about Chopra’s exit from his film Bharat.

Chopra and Jonas had made their relationship public earlier in the month of June, but they are yet to officially comment on it.

Chopra was also seen celebrating July 4 — the American Independence Day — with Jonas’ family. Jonas earlier visited India with her to meet her friends and family. The couple has been sporting similar gold rings.

(With inputs from IANS)

