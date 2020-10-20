I'm Very Shy With Ladies and Didn't Know How I'd Say All the Romantic Bits in DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (lovingly also called DDLJ), directed by Aditya Chopra, completes 25 years today and the King of Romance startingly reveals that he never felt he could pull off a role of a romantic hero on screen.

“Raj was unlike anything I had done. Before DDLJ, there was Darr, Baazigar, Anjaam—films in which I had portrayed negative characters," SRK said in a statement shared by Yash Raj Films. "Also, I always felt that I wasn’t cut out to play any romantic type of character. So, when I was presented with the opportunity by Adi and Yash ji of essaying the role, I was excited to work with him but had no idea how to go about it and also if I would be able to do it well.”

“Actually, I always felt Adi’s love for me made him cast me. I found the character endearing and sweet in the right way - the over the topness is my contribution. It was one of those roles that I realized can do with me using a version of my real self so you might see some quirks, habits, and mannerisms that were true to my off-screen persona, especially the sense of humour part.”

Written and directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, DDLJ shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. It also went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time.

Shah Rukh goes on to say that he is very shy around women and didn’t know how he would pull off the romantic scenes in DDLJ. “I was told by many people that I looked unconventional - very different from what the perception of a leading man was. I did feel, maybe, not being handsome enough — or as they called it then ‘chocolaty’ would make me unsuitable for romantic roles. Also, I am very shy and awkward with ladies, and I didn’t know how I would say all the loving, romantic bits.”

Lovingly called King Khan by his fans, SRK adds, “I have to admit, for someone who doesn’t like mushy, romantic films, the scenes with Kajol and I did make me feel all fuzzy and warm. There, I said it!” He also reveals, “I don’t change the radio channel when a DDLJ song comes on. I can never get sick of them. They bring back memories of a film that shaped my path forward in an unforgettable way.”