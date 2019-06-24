I’m Walking on Stars and Clouds Right Now, Says Alia Bhatt on Her Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor

After much denial, Alia Bhatt finally opened up about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor earlier this year. From the chat show Koffee With Karan to other public appearances and interviews, the actress gradually revealed her feelings and talked about her equation with Ranbir. In a recent interview, the actress has spoken in greater detail about her mental state and how the Sanju actor has impacted her life.

Ranbir and Alia's relationship is always under the media spotlight and the two are hounded with questions about their marriage. Maintaining a relationship which is constantly in the public eye can be tough. But Alia says that she shares a beautiful friendship with her Brahmastra co-star, which makes things easier.

"It's not a relationship. It's a friendship. I'm saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It's beautiful. I'm walking on stars and clouds right now. The best part is that we're two individuals who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now. He's shooting continuously. So am I. It's not a situation where you'll see us constantly together. That's the true mark of a comfortable relationship. Nazar na lage," she told Times of India in an interview.

"The kind of personality I have, I become a little on the edge. What's important is to accept it (anxiety) and not say that you're fine," she added.

The 26-year-old actress said that despite Ranbir's troubles past, he is not difficult to deal with. "He's a gem. But he's had a troubled past... How does it matter? It's part of someone's life. Aur main thodi na kam hoon," she said.

She said that she knew Ranbir is the one when she met him for the first time in life. "He's a supremely simple person. He's such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him. As an actor, as a person, as everything. He's way better a person than I am. And about getting married? Well, that's the only thing that's irritating right now. Every morning I wake up to the news that I'm getting married. I tell him what the hell. I guess he's used to it," Alia shared.

