I'm Worshipped at Two Temples as Karna, Says Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer

Actor Pankaj Dheer became a popular face on television after playing the role of Karna in the iconic show Mahabharat. The actor has starred in many shows and movies, but is remembered the most for his portrayal of Karna.

Talking about the appreciation he received, Pankaj said that people identify him as the mythological character to a degree that he is worshipped as a god in some temples.

"People have loved me and adored me over the years. It goes to show that I have merited it. Even in the history books of school, if they have a reference to Karna, they have my picture there. So, as long as these books will be printed in school, I will always be their reference as Karna. I also have two temples where there is Puja done every day. I am worshipped there in Karna mandir. I have been to those temples. One is in Karnal and one is in Bastar."

Now that most mythological shows are being rerun during the lockdown, and are enjoying a renewed viewership, Pankaj talked about the show's relevance and fandom even today.

"This is one of the most beautifully written Granth. There are 26 relationships between people, and the Mahabharata tackles all the relationships that human beings know of. The most beautiful part of it is that this is the only Granth that teaches you what not to do. When it comes to Mahabharat the show, one should keep in mind that this was a great combination which got created. This was an assembly of great minds," DNA quoted him as saying.

He added, "We had great writers like Pandit Narendra Sharma collaborating with Rahi Masoom Reza backed by BR Chopra and Ravi Chopra. Also, the casting was amazing. It was very peculiar. You cannot think of another Shakuni or Bheeshma or Krishna or Duryodhan."

