Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

I'm Worthy of Lifting Thor's Hammer, Says Siddhant Chaturvedi as He Clicks Selfie with Chris Hemsworth

Siddhant Chaturvedi has dubbed the Hindi version for Chris Hemworth's part in the upcoming 'Men In Black: International.' The 'Gully Boy' actor clicked a selfie with Thor and shared it on social media.

News18.com

Updated:May 28, 2019, 3:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
I'm Worthy of Lifting Thor's Hammer, Says Siddhant Chaturvedi as He Clicks Selfie with Chris Hemsworth
Image of Chris Hemsworth and Siddhant Chaturvedi, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made his big ticket debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, has dubbed the Hindi version of the upcoming Hollywood film Men in Black: International. Chaturvedi has lent voice to Thor star Chris Hemsworth's Agent H in the film, which is also the fourth installment in the alien vs human action-comedy franchise, earlier starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.

In the lead up to the film's release, Chaturvedi caught up with Hemsworth and clicked a selfie with the latter while in America. The image shows the two actors like peas in a pod, as they pose all smiles for the camera. Chaturvedi and Photograph actress Sanya Malhotra have been roped in to lend their voice to the lead characters in the Hindi version of the Hollywood film. Malhotra will voice Tessa Thompson's Agent M in Men in Black: International.

Posting the image on Instagram, Chaturvedi shared that Hemsworth feels that he is worthy of lifting the mighty Thor's hammer. He captioned his post, "Am I worthy? #ChrisSaidYes #mibinternational @chrishemsworth @sonypicturesin."



The selfie attracted a lot of praise for Chaturvedi from his industry colleagues like Ishaan Khatter and Shivam Mahadevan. Check out their reactions here:

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Chris Hemsworth
A screenshot from Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram account

Sharing the experience of dubbing for Hemsworth's character in Men In Black: International, Chaturvedi said in an interview, "It was quite overwhelming to dub for Hemsworth's character. He has got a great voice and to make up for that was a tough challenge."

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Men In Black: International in India on June 14 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. The action-adventure spin-off Men in Black: International introduces two new MIB members in Hemsworth and Thompson.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram