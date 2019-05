I'm Worthy of Lifting Thor's Hammer, Says Siddhant Chaturvedi as He Clicks Selfie with Chris Hemsworth

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made his big ticket debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, has dubbed the Hindi version of the upcoming Hollywood film Men in Black: International. Chaturvedi has lent voice to Thor star Chris Hemsworth's Agent H in the film, which is also the fourth installment in the alien vs human action-comedy franchise, earlier starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.In the lead up to the film's release, Chaturvedi caught up with Hemsworth and clicked a selfie with the latter while in America. The image shows the two actors like peas in a pod, as they pose all smiles for the camera. Chaturvedi and Photograph actress Sanya Malhotra have been roped in to lend their voice to the lead characters in the Hindi version of the Hollywood film. Malhotra will voice Tessa Thompson's Agent M in Men in Black: International.Posting the image on Instagram, Chaturvedi shared that Hemsworth feels that he is worthy of lifting the mighty Thor's hammer. He captioned his post, "Am I worthy? #ChrisSaidYes #mibinternational @chrishemsworth @sonypicturesin."The selfie attracted a lot of praise for Chaturvedi from his industry colleagues like Ishaan Khatter and Shivam Mahadevan. Check out their reactions here:A screenshot from Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram accountSharing the experience of dubbing for Hemsworth's character in Men In Black: International, Chaturvedi said in an interview, "It was quite overwhelming to dub for Hemsworth's character. He has got a great voice and to make up for that was a tough challenge."Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Men In Black: International in India on June 14 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. The action-adventure spin-off Men in Black: International introduces two new MIB members in Hemsworth and Thompson.Follow @News18Movies for more