Imaad Shah Dodges Questions On Hrithik Roshan's Viral Pictures With Ex-Girlfriend Saba Azad, See His Reaction

Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been making headlines ever since they were spotted together outside a Mumbai restaurant over the weekend. The duo was snapped walking out of their dinner together hand-in-hand, sparking dating rumours. While there is no official confirmation if the two stars are in a relationship, Saba’s former boyfriend and Naseeruddin Shah’s son Imaad has also decided to maintain silence over the issue.

A recent report by ETimes revealed that the publication reached out to him for a comment on the recent turn of events. However, Imaad refused to comment. “I am in a meeting. I can’t talk now," he told the publication. When the publication called him again, the actor-musician did not answer.

Previously, Saba also refused to answer the questions about the dating rumours. “I’m sorry, but I’m in the midst of something. I’ll return your call,” she told the publication. For the unversed, Saba and Imaad dated each other for many years. They also moved together in 2013 but reportedly parted ways in 2020. “It’s true. Saba and I have moved in. That’s how we get to work together. We ran into each other while working on a play. With all the rehearsing stuff, we did end up spending a lot of time together," Imaad had said during an interview with The Times of India in 2013.

Earlier, a source close to Saba and Hrithik told India Today that the two met only to discuss work. “Hrithik Roshan and Saba first met each other through a common friend, who is into Indie music. After their first meeting, Hrithik and Saba stayed in touch and met recently for dinner. The duo discussed their work over dinner,” the source claimed.

Saba Azad made her acting debut in 2008 with Dil Kabaddi and was last seen in the Netflix series Feels Like Ishq. Saba will be next seen in Rocket Boys, which will premiere on February 4, on SonyLiv. As for Hrithik, the actor will be seen in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Apart from this, he also has Krrish 4, Fighter and War 2 in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.