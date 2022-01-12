IMDb Rates Balakrishna's Unstoppable With NBK as Top Talk Show in India

Unstoppable with NBK, hosted by South star Balakrishna, has established high records in terms of viewership. As per the popularity of the show, it has been placed at number one by IMDb.

The talk show ‘Unstoppable with NBK’ started on November 4 and has successfully premiered its seven episodes. The eighth episode of the show is currently airing on Aha Video, in which Rana Daggubati appears and discusses his personal and professional life with host Balakrishna.

The eighth episode link is: watch.aha.video/UnstoppableEp8

Recently, a promo for the ninth episode of the show has been released on YouTube, wherein Vijay Devarakonda, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmee are seen. The episode will be released on January 14 on Aha Video.

Link to Episode 9 Promo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3zrwZyJ8oQ

Telugu cinema superstars like Nani, Manchu Vishnu, and Allu Arjun have also been guests on the show so far.

Balayya has been dominating the entertainment world since the start of his career. His current talk show, ‘Unstoppable with NBK’ has turned into a blockbuster hit with sensational views.

Balakrishna’s show ‘Unstoppable with NBK’ is getting an amazing response from the audience, and sources claim that various TV channels are planning to buy the rights to the show. As per IMDb, the show has been placed in the number one position with a rating of 9.7/10.

In this show, Balayya is seen talking about the personal and professional lives of the actors from the South Indian film industry, and in a recent episode, South Indian actor Ravi Teja was seen sharing an emotional story from his life.

Recently, Balakrishna’s Akhanda broke all box office records for collection among South Indian films to date. The Boyapati Srinu-directed Akhanda was released on December 2 and has grossed around Rs 125 crores in just 28 days.

