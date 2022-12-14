IMDb Top 10 Popular Indian Movies, Web Series of 2022: R. Madhavan, Vivek Agnihotri, More Receive Awards

R. Madhavan, Vivek Agnihotri and Shefali Shah are some of the artists who have been awarded by IMDb, the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, for their movies and web shows. The 3 Idiots actor and several others took to their social media handles to express gratitude.

IMDb has released its list of Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies and Web Series of 2022, celebrating titles that struck a chord with fans worldwide in 2022. With so many incredible titles ranking in this year’s lists, IMDb sent custom-made recognition awards to the creators and producers of the 20 titles to honour their work and celebrate this moment.

The creators, elated and overwhelmed, took to social media to share their gratitude with fans.These top 10 filmmakers and actors, including R. Madhavan, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Shefali Shah, and many others have taken to social media and have penned down how overwhelmed they are with this credit and award from IMDb.

Take a look at the list of IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of the year 2022:

Presenting the IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of the year 2022 How many of your favourites made it to the list?#IMDbBestof2022 pic.twitter.com/0GggT44fG8— IMDb India (@IMDb_in) December 14, 2022

Here is the list of IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Web series of the year 2022:

Presenting the IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Web series of the year 2022 How many of your favourites made it to the list?#IMDbBestof2022 pic.twitter.com/mGJgdFpVAS— IMDb India (@IMDb_in) December 14, 2022

Posing with the trophy along with a wide smile, Superstar R. Madhavan writes “Wow thanks so much guys”.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri writes “Happy to receive this priceless award from @IMDb for judging #TheKashmirFiles as the ‘Most Popular Film’ of 2022. Truly a people’s film.”

Happy to receive this priceless award from @IMDb for judging #TheKashmirFiles as the ‘Most Popular Film’ of 2022.Truly a people’s film. pic.twitter.com/gwt95MRxc8— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 14, 2022

Shefali Shah, who two Webseries Delhi Crime and HUMAN were chosen as top 10 amongst the best for 2022, writes “ ‘HUMAN’ and ‘DELHI CRIME -2, two of my closest shows are on the Top 10 TV Series of IMDb. YAHOOOOOOOOOO!!!”

Ken Ghosh writes “Nice way to wind up the year!#Abhay3 makes it to the top10 @imdb_in list for 2022”

Sesh Adivi pens down “Heart is full ❤️ My thanks to the team of #Major Every single person on this team worked hard to make #MajorTheFilm one of the top 10 films of the year. #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan’s Blessings. JAI HIND ”

Abhishek Kumar writes “Fruit of the hustle.”

Parijat Joshi writes “Yayyyyyy! We killed it in 2022! #collegeromance has been voted as the top 10 Webseries of the year by @imdb_in !!Grateful ”

Monisha Advani takes it to social media and pens down “When we shared galaxy with our #RocketBoys Thank you @imdb_in @imdb

Many congratulations to all the winners!

