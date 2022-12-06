Imlie Actress Hetal Yadav Meets With Accident On Mumbai’s JVLR Highway

Actress Hetal Yadav, who plays the role of Shivani Rana in the popular daily soap opera Imlie, met with a major accident on Sunday night (November 4). According to reports, the actress met with the accident on her way back home after a long day of shooting. She was driving the car herself when a truck crashed into her vehicle on the JVLR highway in Mumbai.

Hetal spoke about the accident in detail in an interview with ETimes. The 42-year-old told the news portal that she left film city to reach home after wrapping the shoot at around 8:45 pm on Sunday. She further mentioned that a truck rammed into her car on the JVLR highway and pushed her four-wheeler towards the edge of the flyover.

“As soon as I reached the JVLR highway, a truck rammed into my car and there was friction as the truck pushed my car towards the edge of the flyover to an extent that my car would have fallen off,” stated Hetal. She added, “Later on, I somehow mustered courage and stopped the car in front of the truck and called up my son. I asked him to inform the police as I was left extremely shocked after the incident.”

The Imlie star also shared that she was luckily left unharmed. She said that she had to report to the sets early in the morning the next day as they were shooting for a crucial sequence in the show. “I didn’t want the shoot to stop because of me despite the unforeseen circumstance,” concluded Hetal.

Hetal Yadav has played a host of characters in television shows over the past 25 years. The actress started her career in Bollywood as a background dancer and later moved to act. She has starred in several soap operas, including Balika Vadhu, Barrister Babu, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, among others. She is currently a part of the Star Plus show Imlie.

