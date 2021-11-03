Imlie Actress Sumbul Touqeer Says 'Acting was Not Her First Career Choice'

Actress Sumbul Touqeer, who plays the titular role in television show Imlie, talks about its popularity among the Hindi television viewers. She said, “Viewers feel connected towards the show. Its scenes are so organic. You don’t get to see this in other television shows. Imlie is not melodramatic, it has real performances. It has great talents, direction team and production house is amazing. Its naturality is keeping the audiences hooked."

Besides Sumbul, the daily soap has actors Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh in the lead roles. Talking about her equation with the two actors, she said, “Mayuri di is more like an elder sister to me. She cares about me. I am the youngest in the team and they look after me. Gashmeer ji is my good friend, I love him as an actor. Our bonding is like Tom and Jerry."

Sumbul is paired opposite Gashmeer, who is 20 years elder to her. Does it bother the actress? She answered, “It’s my work. Viewers are not finding it problematic, in fact they are liking it. They find the height difference cute. So, I don’t think about it."

Sumbul also opened up about managing acting and studies simultaneously. She shared, “After pack-up at 7 pm, I get 3 hours to myself in which I can study, dance or workout. I go to sleep by 10:30 pm everyday, so in between I get enough time to do other things."

She continued, “This career was never my choice. It was my father’s house. I came in the industry in 2014, when I was 10-year-old, two years later I realised I want to pursue acting. There was a sudden spark you can say and I fell in love with acting."

“I wanted to run a worldwide dance academy. I still want to. One thing about acting is that it helps you fulfill your other dreams as well," she concluded.

