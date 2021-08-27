Imlie Actress Vijaylaxmi Singh: TV Shows are Not Just About Lead Actors Anymore

Actress Vijaylaxmi Singh, who plays the character of Radha Tripathi in Imlie, says that television shows have become more about characters. Singh said, “TV shows today are not confined to hero and heroine. A lot of importance is given to other characters too. What are they like? Why did they behave in a certain manner? What has shaped this character?… such things are given much importance. The show is created for the entire family and in India family system is very strong. So each and every member in the family is very important in the show also."

The actress further said that she got her due recognition with Imlie. “I have got due recognition here. In a daily soap, people are watching you everyday, which means more exposure and it is easy for the audience to remember you. There are so many episodes and in every episode there is a new situation, so you get to act in a lot of different kind of scenes. And my character in the show is such that many women can relate to it. When the audience can relate to a character they love the character more," she said.

The 61-year-old continued that a lot has changed for her after Imlie, “This is the first time in my life that I have ever stayed alone. I have always stayed with family or friends in Mumbai or when travelling to other cities. Staying alone and managing every small thing myself. The situation pushed me to become more independent."

Talking about not getting to play a character which suits her real-life personality, she said, “I would love to play something which is closer to my real-life image. I mostly wear western clothes in day to day life because of comfort and ease, I feel it’s easy to function in."

Imlie also features the actors Gashmeer Mahajani, Mayuri Deshmukh and Sumbul Touqueer. “I am friendly with all three, Sumbul, Gashmeer and Mayuri. We joke or chit-chat between the takes sometimes," Singh concluded.

Imlie airs on Star Plus from Monday to Friday.

