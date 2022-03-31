Imlie: After Gashmeer Mahajani, Manasvi Vashist Also Quits Show?

Imlie is one of the most popular shows on television. It stars Sumbul Touqeer in the lead along with Manasvi Vashist. It was only recently that Manasvi joined the show as Aditya after Gashmeer Mahajani quit. However, if reports are to be believed, Manasvi has also decided to leave the show in just three months.

As reported by TellyChakkar, Manasvi Vashist has also called it quits for the show. The entertainment portal claimed that even though the reason behind Manasvi leaving the show is not known, there were no bitter ends between the actor and the production. News18.com tried to call Manasvi Vashist to seek confirmation on the same, but the call was not answered.

Just a couple of days back Manasvi Vashist completed his 50th episode of Imlie when he thanked the viewers for appreciating his work. The actor had revealed that even though he was nervous before joining the show as Gashmeer Mahajani’s replacement, he is happy the fans are liking it. “The character Aditya Kumar Tripathi has received a lot of appreciation and I can’t thank my viewers enough. It’s all because of them, the show’s doing well. I was a tad bit nervous when I came in as a replacement because comparisons are drawn when an actor is replaced. But I feel lucky and blessed that, in no time, the audience accepted me with open arms. The journey of 50 episodes of being ‘Aditya Kumar Tripathi’ was really amazing and all I want is to just deliver the best out of me," Manasvi had told ETimes.

For the unversed, Imlie airs on Star Plus and is one of the top shows on the TRP list. It revolves around a village girl, Imlie who was forced to marry a journalist after they spend a night under a shelter to protect themself from heavy rain. However, after reaching the city, Imlie gets to know that her husband was already engaged to somebody. What follows is a love story between the two.

Prior to Imlie, Manasvi featured in the second season of Ishq Mein Marjawan which starred Rrahul Sudhir and Helly Shah in the lead.

