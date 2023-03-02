Imlie's Manasvi Vashisht and Lock Upp Fame Zeeshan Khan Approached For Kundali Bhagya? Know Here

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer Kumkum Bhagya’s spin-off, Kundali Bhagya is all set to introduce the generation leap, after entertaining the audiences for 6 long years. Featuring Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora in titular roles, Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya will now star Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad in prominent roles following the leap. But, if the reports are to be believed, the makers have also approached Imlie’s fame, Manasvi Vashisht, and Zeeshan Khan.

One of the longest-running shows, Kundali Bhagya has witnessed huge ups and downs during its course, by indulging in several leaps, twists, and turns. And now the show is all set for a 20-year generational leap.

According to the latest report in The Times Of India, after the television drama series will swiftly drift into the two-decade generation leap, its lead actor Shakti Arora will quit the show. Yes, you read that right. Citing a source, the report revealed that while Shraddha will be staying even after the leap and will be seen essaying the role of a mother for the new generation, Shakti is keen to leave the show, reasoning the onscreen ageing. “Shraddha will be staying post the leap and play the mother of the new generation while Shakti Arora is keen on quitting the show due to the ageing onscreen reason,” the source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

The source further revealed that while both Manasvi and Zeeshan have been shortlisted, they are waiting to see who will be finalised by the makers. “We have shortlisted both Manasvi and Zeeshan, let’s see whom the makers plan to finalise,” the source added.

Earlier rumours were making rounds that Bigg Boss 16 contestant and Imlie star Sumbul Touqueer Khan was also being considered for Kundali Bhagya after the generation leap. But going by the latest reports Sumbul’s co-star Manasvi has already been approached. Manasvi was last seen in Star Plus’ Imlie, wherein he replaced actor Gashmeer Mahajani, as Aditya in the show. However, later he quit the show. On the other hand, Zeeshan was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya, which he left to be part of Bigg Boss OTT. Later the actor was also part of Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp.

