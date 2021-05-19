'Imlie' Principal Crew Doubles up as Extras for Action Sequence Shoot

Owing to the COVID-19 surge and SOPs imposed, TV soaps have been working with limited cast and crew. Due to the surge in novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the shooting of several TV shows was stalled and has been shifted to other cities including Hyderabad, Agra, Silvassa, and others. Imlie, a show which has been performing remarkably well on the TRP charts, has been relocated to Hyderabad’s Ramoji city. Following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs), the team had to shoot with a limited number of people, excluding the main actors.

While shooting a recent action sequence, director Atif Khan shared a series of tweets showing how several channel members have doubled up to fulfill the need for extras in the show.

Atif, who himself played a cameo in the serial, revealed who played which role in the action sequence. In the sequence, Aditya was searching for Imlie at a lodge, where he gets attacked by Satyakam’s men.

The supervising producer played the role of a visitor at the lodge, the editor played one of Satyakam’s goons in the episode, while director Atif did hand modelling as he held Aditya at gunpoint. The creative director, NIK’s production controller, and head editor were also on the list of people who doubled up their work and played the role of Satyakam’s men in the above-stated sequence.Calling it a team effort, the director titled the tweet as “Imlie fighting team.” Let’s take a look at the tweets by Director Atif.

Meet #imlie fighting team !!!! In order of appearance …. sandesh ( our supervising producer) pic.twitter.com/qnWCfur0Zj— Atif Khan (@atifcam) May 17, 2021

Imlie, which is a remake of the Bengali TV show ‘Ishti Kutum’ stars Sumbul Touqeer (Imlie), Gashmeer Mahajani (Aditya), and Mayuri Deshmukh (Malini) in the lead roles.

Maharashtra has been one of the epicenters of the COVID-19 virus outbreak, therefore the state government had imposed strict restrictions to curb the spread of the virus and break the transmission chain.

