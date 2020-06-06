IMPAA Calls Guidelines for Resuming Film Shooting 'Impractical', Writes Letter to Maha CM

The Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) has called the guidelines set by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for resuming shooting for films and TV shows in the state 'impractical'. In a letter written to the CM, IMPAA has brought its side of the argument to the fore.

Mid-Day has quoted Anil Nagrath, secretary, IMPPA, saying, "We have so many stars who are over 65. Bringing an elderly person on the set is risky, but we will take more precautions. We will shoot for only four hours with them instead of eight hours and complete their portions first. We will also keep them secluded."

On the suggestion of keeping the film crew in a hotel before the shooting, Nagrath said, "That is impossible to implement as most hotels have been taken up by the government as quarantine centres. Their suggestion of casting actors' family members in the supporting roles [to restrict contact with others] is impractical. Not everyone belonging to a star's family is an actor! They have put roadblocks by way of the regulations."

Earlier, the state government released a 16-page guidelines pertaining to awareness among all stakeholders, managing coronavirus risks on the sets/studios and editing facilities, casting and artist management, production offices, trailers, tents, crowd control and physical distancing, handling of equipments, operations controls, actors and junior artistes, contestants for non-fiction shows, staffing, location departments, shoot management, art department, wardrobe, on-set communication, camera, video village setup, sound, electric/grip departments, catering and travel departments.