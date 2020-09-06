Important to Capture Soul of the Character: Sudheer Babu on Pullela Gopichand Biopic

Gearing up to start production on Pullela Gopichand biopic, south star Sudheer Babu says an artiste must concentrate on capturing the "soul" of the personality when playing a real-life character on screen.

Gopichand, a former All England Champion, is currently the national badminton coach and has played a key role in establishing PV Sindhu's career. After his retirement from active sport, he founded the Gopichand Badminton Academy in 2008 in Hyderabad. The movie, a bilingual biopic in Hindi and Telugu, will narrate the shuttler's journey on and off the court.

Babu, who has been a professional badminton player, said his preparation for the role involves brushing up his skills. "I know the game so I have an edge. It is not required to train too much about badminton as I already know some skills, I will have to just sharpen them a little bit," Babu told PTI.