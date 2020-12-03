News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Movies
1-MIN READ

Important To Create Content Where Women Evolve In Front Of Our Eyes: 'Tenet' Star Elizabeth Debicki

Important To Create Content Where Women Evolve In Front Of Our Eyes: 'Tenet' Star Elizabeth Debicki

Spy dramas have historically marginalised their female characters into non-existence, says Hollywood star Elizabeth Debicki, who feels fortunate to portray an authentic woman in Christopher Nolan's mind-bending thriller "Tenet" Debicki said spy genre films of the past treated their female characters as mere extras but women have started pushing through this "marginalisation" in movies today. "I do think that we are pushing through the marginalisation and these stereotypes, the kind of in-built limitations of women within that genre. So often women are adjunct and kind of objectified and idealised into a non-existence. You can watch a film in that genre and at the end of it have no idea who those women are," the actor told .

New Delhi: Spy dramas have historically marginalised their female characters into non-existence, says Hollywood star Elizabeth Debicki, who feels fortunate to portray an authentic woman in Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending thriller “Tenet” Debicki said spy genre films of the past treated their female characters as mere extras but women have started pushing through this “marginalisation” in movies today. “I do think that we are pushing through the marginalisation and these stereotypes, the kind of in-built limitations of women within that genre. So often women are adjunct and kind of objectified and idealised into a non-existence. You can watch a film in that genre and at the end of it have no idea who those women are,” the actor told .


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...