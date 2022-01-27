'Important to Spend Time Together': Raqesh Bapat on Marriage With Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty has emerged as one of the strongest contenders for the Bigg Boss trophy. Although she had missed out on winning the Bigg Boss OTT, the actor has her eyes firmly set on it this season. She has also revealed in an interview that she wants to tie the knot this year.

Shamita Shetty is in a relationship with her ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ partner Raqesh Bapat. Their chemistry in the show had caught the imagination of viewers. Raqesh had entered Bigg Boss 15 for a very brief time to support Shamita but had to leave due to health-related reasons.

In a conversation with ETimes, Raqesh said that he and Shamita will get married after they both get to know each other well. “I think it is extremely important to spend time with each other before marriage. I agree with Shamita that we have not spent much time together.”

Shamita entered the show as part of Bigg Boss 15 immediately after Bigg Boss OTT ended. Owing to this, they did not get much time to be with each other. When Rakhi Sawant and Salman Khan teased Shamita in Bigg Boss 15 by linking her with Karan Kundrra, she said that doing so would make Raquesh feel bad.

Her co-contestant Tejaswi Prakash had also expressed displeasure when her boyfriend Karan was linked with Shamita, a contestant she has consistently had fights with on the show.

However, Raqesh said in his interview that he is not at all bothered by all these things, because he thinks that feeling secure is very important in a relationship. He praised his girlfriend’s game, saying, “After a long while, I have met someone whose thinking is very clear”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.