'Impossible To Know What Went Wrong': Gautami Patil On Death of Elderly Man At Her Event

Among the Marathi divas, if someone manages to set fire on stage with her terrific dance performance, it has to be Gautami Patil. The Marathi performer has got some stellar dance numbers to her credit. Recently, she made headlines for her Lavani dance performance in Bedag village, Sangli district, Maharashtra. The event took a sad turn after an elderly person was found dead at the venue. Gautami held a press conference regarding this unfortunate turn of events. In the conference, she said that this tragic incident happened after the closure of her dance performance.

Gautami said that it was almost impossible to know what went wrong since there was a large audience assembled at the venue. After the curtains came down on the dance performance, she learned of the elderly man’s demise. She expressed her regrets over this casualty and revealed how people have behaved in an immodest manner with the organizers. Gautami further said that she will abstain from going to these kinds of events anymore.

Besides this event, Gautami was also condemned by some of her fans for promoting obscenity via her dance numbers. She addressed this issue as well in the press conference and apologized to those followers. She also said that this problem had happened in the initial stages of her career. However, Gautami said that she has worked on this issue under the guidance of her mentor Surekha Tai.

Apart from this press conference, Gautami also received limelight for her recently released number Sarkar Tumhi Kelay Market Jam. The peppy music, composed by Rohan Pagare and Tej Prakash, is one of the highlights of this song.

According to the audience, Gautami’s dance moves, eye movements and facial expressions were on point. Vaishnavi Adode’s energy-personified vocals are perfectly complemented by Gautami’s fast-paced dance. Fans were left swooning over Gautami’s moves. A user praised how she has carved a massive fan base as a renowned dancer, despite coming from an underprivileged background.

