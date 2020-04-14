Kiku Sharda Rules Out Possibility of Shooting The Kapil Sharma Show During Lockdown

Recently, it was reported that given the coronavirus lockdown in the country, comedian and TV show host Kapil Sharma will be resuming the production of The Kapil Sharma Show without a live audience and probably from his home.

However, Kiku Sharda, who appears on the show in various avatars denied the reports saying he has no knowledge of such plans and it is not possible to shoot the show at Kapil's house, because it requires a crew of 50-60 members.

“I’ve not been informed about any such development. I don’t think anything of this sort is going to happen. The situation is bad in the country now and all we need to do is adhere to the rules of the lockdown. It will be foolish to gather 100 people together for a shoot when we have to strictly follow social distancing," Times of India quoted the actor as saying.

"And shooting without the staff and important people is absolutely impossible. If we ever plan to shoot for TKSS there will be at least 50-60 people and we can’t afford to do it at this point of time,” he added.

Kiku also said that earlier the did consider to shoot the comedy chat show without a live audience, but soon the idea was dropped adding that whenever the lockdown comes to an end and everyone starts shooting they will start working as well.

Earlier, it was said that following the lead of international talk show hosts like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah and Hasan Minhaj, who have already started recording their shows from the comfort of their homes, comedian-actor Kapil will also resume his hit TV show.

