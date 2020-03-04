Impressed by Vijay and Allu Arjun's Dancing Skills, Hrithik Roshan Asks What Do They Eat

Hrithik Roshan has time and again impressed fans and critics with his acting and dancing skills. But, this time, the actor seems to be in awe of someone for their dancing skills.

Hrithik, in an interview said that he was impressed with South fame Thalapathy Vijay’s energetic dance moves. The War actor said he would like to know what he eats before his dance performances.

Mounting praise on Vijay, the 46-year-old said, “I think he has some secret diet or something. I would love to learn what they eat before they dance”.

Hrithik also commended another South superstar Allu Arjun for his dancing skills. Hailing him, he said, “Oh my God, he is so energetic, strong and inspiring”.

Talking about South Indian films and actors, the Super 30 star said he had not watched any South Indian movie yet, but he loved the artistic technicalities of the movies there. He went on to say that for this reason, he would like to do a South Indian film and could even take the role of an assistant.

The Jodhaa Akbar actor also stated that he just takes 30 seconds to decide on a script, adding that if he does not finalise a movie in 30 seconds, chances of doing it are rare.

