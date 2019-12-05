Take the pledge to vote

Impressed with Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar Poster, Fans Hail Him as King of Versatility

Ranveer Singh is impressing the audience with his look in his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

News18.com

Updated:December 5, 2019, 11:08 AM IST
Ranveer Singh in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

From stepping into the shoes of a 'gully' rapper in Gully Boy to channelling the energy of Khilji in Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh has time and again proved his acting abilities. Likewise, he left the audience stunned with his transformation for Kapil Dev's biopic '83. And now, he is impressing the audience with his look in his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

On Wednesday, the actor took to social media to share his first look from the film. For Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer will be seen essaying the role of a Gujarati man. In the quirky poster, Ranveer can be seen wearing a printed orange, polo-neck T-shirt and grey trousers and is sporting a wavy hairstyle and thick moustache. As he holds a confused and surprised expression, a group of women, who have covered their faces with a veil stand behind him.

While the actor seems to have lost some weight for the project, the audience is quite impressed with him. One user wrote, "He is the warhead of next decade. Will rock the film industry with a bang. 4 movies, 4 genres, 4 completely different looks. #RanveerSingh is set to rule Bollywood (sic)." Another commented, "this is freaking AMAZING Ranveer. how do you amaze us by the 1st look only of your every movie (sic)."While a third one said, "Damnit! 2020 gonna be insane. 83 and now this. These two films going to do a best of decade list at the end of the year. Ranveer i can't tell you how proud i am of you ....all the best (sic)."

