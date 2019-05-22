Take the pledge to vote

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik Are Heading For a Divorce?

Actor Imran Khan and Avantika Malik are reportedly headed for a divorce after marriage of 8 years.

May 22, 2019
Imran Khan and Avantika Malik Are Heading For a Divorce?
Image: Avantika Malik/Instagram
Actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik are headed for a split after eight years of marriage. Imran and Avantika dated for 8-long years before tying the knot in 2011 and also share a 5-year-old daughter named Imara.

The speculation of a riff between the couple stared doing rounds in media when Avantika drooped surname 'Khan' from her Instagram page recently. However, Avantika's mother Vandana has maintained that while there are differences between the them, they're not heading for legal separation.

Avantika Malik
A screenshot of Avantika Malik's Instagram account

The rumours acquired slight legitimacy when it was reported that Avantika has left their Pali hill residence along with her daughter Imara. A source close to the development told filmfare.com, "Avantika allegedly left 24, Pali Hill, Imran’s residence, a while ago with Imara. It is being said that she is currently staying with her family."

Amidst separation rumours, Vandana Malik, Avantika's mother, said they are “absolutely not” looking at getting a divorce. Timesnow.com quoted Vandana telling a website, "We all read the news and let me tell you that there’s no such thing. There are some differences (between the couple), which will be sorted anyway."

Avantika and Imran married each other in a fairy tale wedding back in 2011. They had registered their marriage on January 11 and hosted a reception at Taj Land's End Hotel in Mumbai.

On the movies front, Imran, who has worked in films like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, has been missing from films of late. He was last seen in Katti Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut in 2015, which received an underwhelming response from the audiences.

