Imran Khan Assassination Bid: Ali Zafar, Imran Ashraf, Sana Javed Condemn Attack On Former Pak PM

Imran Khan Assassination Bid: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was wounded and rushed to a hospital in Lahore after three bullets left him injured in an open fire. The attempted assassination has left Pakistan in shock, with several Pakistani celebrities condemning the attack on social media. Ali Zafar took to Twitter and recalled the aftermath of Benazir Bhutto’s assassination.

“I remember the dark,depressing days n time after the assassination of Shaheed mohtarma BeNazir Bhutto. God forbid had anything fatal happened to @ImranKhanPTI no one can imagine what would erupt. If this is his spirit after being shot 3-4 times in the leg we do need to #ImranKhan,” he tweeted, adding, “… think beyond our thoughts.”

… think beyond our thoughts. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) November 3, 2022

Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf also took to Twitter and wrote, “My heart is bleeding #ImranKhan.”

My heart is bleeding #ImranKhan — Imran Ashraf (@IamImranAshraf) November 3, 2022

Actress Sana Javed prayed for Imran Khan, hoping that he would recover from the attack. In a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Unbelievable. Ya Allah reham. I hope Imran Khan and everyone injured recovers soon Ameen. Allah sub ki hifazat farma Ameen.” She also shared videos of Imran waving at the crowd after the attack and lauded him.

Chal Raha Hoon singer Umair Jaswal also took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “May Allah Protect You. Praying for a speedy recovery.” Actress Mawra Hocane tweeted, “May Allah protect Imran Khan & everyone who has taken part in this rally.. It is shameful & cowardly to make such an attempt at a peaceful rally where human lives are on the line.

No Politics shall be above humanity or above Pakistan! #ImranKhan Allah kher rakhay InshaAllah.”

May Allah protect Imran Khan & everyone who has taken part in this rally.. It is shameful & cowardly to make such an attempt at a peaceful rally where human lives are on the line.

No Politics shall be above humanity or above Pakistan! #ImranKhan

Allah kher rakhay InshaAllah — MAWRA HOCANE (Hussain) (@MawraHocane) November 3, 2022

Jo Tu Na Mila singer Asim Azhar tweeted, “Imran Khan ke saath puri qaum ki duaayen hain. May he recover from this like a tiger as always & come back stronger. We need him!”

Imran Khan ke saath puri qaum ki duaayen hain. May he recover from this like a tiger as always & come back stronger. We need him! pic.twitter.com/1XoAzM5dox — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) November 3, 2022

According to local media, shots were fired on the container-mounted truck carrying Imran Khan in the country’s Punjab province. He was leading a protest march to Islamabad to demand snap elections.

Read all the Latest Movies News here