Imran Khan Bumps Into Estranged wife Avantika Malik at a Wedding, Greets Her Warmly

Bumping into a former partner is something that most people, especially celebrities avoid. However, for actor Imran Khan and his estranged wife Avantika Malik there were slim chances of avoiding each other when they found ended up face to face at a wedding function in Mumbai. According to a report by the Times of India, the Bollywood actor bumped into his wife at a wedding function in Mumbai’s five-star hotel Trident, Marine Drive.

A report in ETimes mentioned that the couple greeted each other rather warmly. Their cordial relationship which was what appeared to the onlookers, even led to speculations if the duo are considering patching up. Imran and Avantika’s relationship hit the rough patch in 2019 and since then the couple has been living separately. The couple tied the knot in 2011 after 10 years of courtship and are parents to a seven-year-old daughter Imara Malik Khan.

Avantika often shares videos and pictures of her daughter on her Instagram handle. Earlier in May, Avantika had shared an Instagram Reel tracing the relationship growth of Imara and her pet dog, Coco. Imara was seen taking an instant liking to the white pup as it first arrived.

Meanwhile Imara’s father, Imran, who keeps a rather low profile, was seen taking his daughter out to the beach a few months ago. The paparazzi spotted the actor with his daughter at the beach. The father daughter duo were seen making their way back to the car from their beach outing as it started raining.

Although Imran and Avantika have not filed for divorce, it can be said that things remain quite dormant between the two. There were also rumours that Imran’s alleged relationship with Tamil actress Lekha Washington was the reason why the couple separated. However, Imran and Lekha’s alleged affair has not been confirmed.

