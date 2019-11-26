Imran Khan 'Lost and Found', Say Fans After Seeing the Actor's Pic

Imran Khan has been away from attention and Bollywood films for sometime and a picture of the actor is now going viral on social media. Imran, who has been in news regarding his personal life and his relationship with wife Avantika Malik, was recently spotted having fun times at a get together that also saw the likes of Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nimrat Kaur, Homi Adajania and Diana Penty. In the picture shared by Dia on Instagram, Imran can be spotted in the extreme right as he sports casual wear and a short crop of hair.

Fans even responded to the pic shared by Dia on Instagram. Some people were delighted to see Imran in a pic after sometime, considering he is not active on social media. Even his Instagram bio reads that he is a "reluctant user of social media".

One user wrote that Imran was 'lost and found', while another commented, "Saw imran khan after years."

Sharing the picture, Dia wrote on Instagram that they had a perfect Sunday brunch. Check out the pic below:

Here's another pic from the evening:

While Imran has stayed away from movies lately, wife Avantika has taken to bartending. Imran and Avantika dated for 8-long years before tying the knot in 2011 and also share a 5-year-old daughter named Imara.

Avantika and Imran married each other in a fairy tale wedding back in 2011. They had registered their marriage on January 11 and hosted a reception at Taj Land's End Hotel in Mumbai.

