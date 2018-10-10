GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Imran Khan on Vikas Bahl: Everyone in the Industry Knew About Him

After Anurag Kashyap and Kangana Ranaut, actor Imran Khan has said that he isn’t surprised by the allegations against Vikas Bahl.

News18.com

Updated:October 10, 2018, 1:49 PM IST
Imran Khan on Vikas Bahl: Everyone in the Industry Knew About Him
A file photo of Imran Khan.
#MeToo movement has knocked the doors of Bollywood and how! Many celebrities are giving their testimonies against Queen director Vikas Bahl. After Anurag Kashyap and Kangana Ranaut, actor Imran Khan has said that he isn’t surprised by the allegations against Vikas.

He claims that three women confided in him about Bahl’s behaviour and the harassment they received from his hands. Indian Express quoted the actor saying, “Everyone is talking about Vikas Bahl. I have heard his stories from three other actresses. Ranging from inappropriate touching to straight up saying that if you were cast in the film, what will I get in return. Again, I am telling you what I know directly through the actresses or from the industry. The story of this girl (in case of Vikas Bahl) came somewhere a year ago, if I am not wrong. Everyone in the film industry knew."

He mentioned that he did not come out publically talking about the incidents earlier because he thought people will assume that he is doing so for publicity. "They (people) will say I am trying to become relevant and come in the news since my films have not worked well. Time and again, people around me will tell me to not speak up,” said the Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Naa actor.

Imran recalled that he tried to bring in the topic of #MeToo Movement in Bollywood at a gathering only to realise that he was the odd one to think about it. "I was at a social gathering 5-6 months ago, with a lot of people and the conversation came about MeToo movement in Hollywood. At a point, I said what about Bollywood. The Vikas Bahl matter was brushed under the carpet, a few weeks after the news first appeared," said Imran Khan.

The actor also spoke about how odd he felt when he saw Bahl doing Super 30 with Hrithik Roshan. "I saw him smiling, posing for pictures with every celebrity in the industry. At that point, he started making a film with Hrithik (Roshan). I was like how is it in Hollywood a culprit is shunned but here he was making a proper film. Everyone was socialising with him. So, I brought it up at the party and realised only I was only odd one there,” he said.

Extending his complete support to the movement he said, "I cannot be silent about it anymore. My conscience will not allow me to. I have been silent for long enough and it makes me feel dirty.”

