Imran Khan Quits Acting, His Father-in-law Says 'My Daughter Wanted Him to Focus on it'

Imran Khan’s father-in-law Ranjev Malik said in a recent interview that his son-in-law has quit acting, whereas his daughter and Imran’s wife Avantika Malik wanted him to focus on acting.

In an interview with Times Of India, “Honestly, it’s Imran’s personal decision and it’s not my domain either. But yes, Imran was always inclined towards direction right from the days he went to a film school. Well, he’s working on it and will make it happen.” He added that his daughter Avantika wanted him to focus on acting as he was doing well in it.

Earlier, Imran's best-friend Akshay Oberoi told Navbharat Times, "My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. See, Imran Khan has left acting at the moment. As far as I know, there is a better writer and director inside Imran, I do not know when he will direct his film himself, I am not going to put any pressure, but as a friend, I think so he will direct his film soon. Also, when Imran directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensibility and understanding of cinema is very high."

Imran is superstar Aamir Khan's nephew, who appeared as a child actor in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. He made his Bollywood debut successfully with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008.