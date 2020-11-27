Imran Khan Spotted in Mumbai, Photo Goes Viral

Actor Imran Khan has been away from the big screen for quite some time. Since he is an irregular user of social media his fans and followers are barely aware of the happenings in his life. Recently, the heartthrob was snapped in Mumbai after a really long time. He was apparently taking a walk around his residence when the pictures were clicked. As one would expect his photos went viral on social media in no time.

Imran has been clicked in casual attire. He was clad in a greyish blue round neck T-shirt along with a pair of black jeans. To complete his look, Imran sported a pair of white and brown sneakers along with black sunglasses. The actor who makes no compromises in his style is seen carrying a brown bag.

The comments section of post is filled with heart and fire emojis. Many people have expressed their excitement by writing things like, ‘I love you’, ‘I miss him’, ‘comeback Imran’ among many others.

Watch Imran’s latest photo here:

Imran’s life has been in quite a turmoil off late. The actor and his wife Avantika Malik have got separated. Imran and Avantika exchanged their wedding vows in 2011. The couple was blessed with a daughter in June 2014. They have named her Imara. Ever since the two have separated, Imara has only been spotted with her mom.

Meanwhile, Avantika, who is quite a regular on Instagram, has been sharing cryptic posts on the platform. Recently, she took to the Instagram stories where she mentioned that she is healing.

Apart from that her feed is filled with family pictures. In majority of the pictures one can easily spot Imara with Avantika’s maternal family members.