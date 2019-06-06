Imran Khan Spotted in Public After Long Time, Fans Worry About His Frail and Weak Look

Imran Khan's adorable role of Jai Singh Rathore in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na still remains one of the best parts he has played onscreen. After making his debut with the film in 2008, he went on to act in several films such as Delhi Belly and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. However, the actor hasn't had a release since 2015's Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut.

He was in the news recently after reports about his divorce from wife Avantika Malik surfaced. The two got married in 2011 and have a daughter, Imara. A few days after the reports, the actor was snapped outside a gym in Mumbai. Imran was sporting a white T-shirt, grey shorts, blue cap and a pair of black sport shoes, and he smiled for the cameras as he was photographed.

He was spotted in public after a long time, looking rather lean, which led to fans speculating that the actor might be unwell. While some wondered what's happened to him, others pointed out that he's lost a lot of weight and is looking "fragile" and "emaciated". Comments wishing the actor well poured in.

Many fans also commented that he is missed onscreen. One user commented, "Nice to see him! He lost so much weight and unrecognizable! I loved his movies I miss him on silver screen", while another said, "Lots of stress, got divorced I think that's y he has lost so much weight (sic)".

Last month, reports emerged that Imran and Avantika have decided to give their relationship a break after eight years of marriage. It was reported that they have allegedly taken some time off their marriage due to "irreconcilable differences". A source close to the development told Filmfare.com, "Avantika allegedly left 24, Pali Hill, Imran's residence, a while ago with Imara. It is being said that she is currently staying with her family."

