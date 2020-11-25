Imran Khan’s Estranged Wife Avantika Malik in Cryptic Note Says She is Healing Instead of ‘Smoking, Drinking’

Avantika Malik, estranged wife of actor Imran Khan, has shared an Instagram story on healing the right way. Taking to the photo and video-sharing app, Avantika posted a story that said that healing happens when you sit with it instead of smoking or drinking it away.

She shared a photograph of herself in the story along with the caption that started with ‘I am healing.’ Although she did not mention what she is healing from, fans believe the post is indicated towards the separation of Avantika and Imran. The couple got married in the year 2011 and a daughter together named Imara Malik Khan.

Avantika often shares posts about love and separation. Around five weeks ago, she shared a ‘truth bomb’ with her Instagram followers that started with the statement, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard”.

Previously, Avantika had shared a post about abandonment that said that you should give yourself permission to believe that you are not defined by a person’s inability to choose you. It further said, “I hope you do not neglect or question yourself even though they did. I hope you remember to love yourself better than they could”. In the caption, Avantika said that the lines were shared with her by her friend and she was thankful to have these people in her life.

Imran Khan has been in news recently after reports have surfaced that the actor has quit acting. His father-in-law informed that Avantika wanted Imran to do acting but the actor has been interested in direction since his film school days.

In April 2020, Avantika had shared an Instagram post that indicated that the couple might come back together however, her recent social media posts indicate that the two are not on good terms.

Imran Khan is the nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and has appeared in several movies namely Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Kidnap, I Hate Luv Storys and Delhi Belly.