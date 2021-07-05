Imran Khan’s Estranged wife Avantika Malika Shares Social Media Post on ‘Running Away’

Jane Tu Ya Jane Na actor Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malika was once one of the most loved couples in the Bollywood industry. But the rock-solid marriage hit troubled waters and the two started living separately. Avantika and Imran were childhood friends and had dated for several years before they got hitched. They tied the knot in 2011 and have been living separately since 2019. The couple became parents when they were blessed with a girl, Imara in 2014.

Either of them has not revealed the reason behind their separation. But rumours have it that after receiving a series of failures, Imran got frustrated. And due to the frustration, the house turned into a battleground. In order to avoid the daily fights and chaos, they decided to part ways but both of them are co-parents to Imara. Avantika keeps on sharing cryptic quotes on her Instagram stories.

Recently, in now-deleted Instagram stories, she quoted writer Junot Diaz and his saying about not running away from one's problems. The note read, "But if these years have taught me anything it is this: You can never run away. Not ever. The only way out is in. - Junot Diaz." Previously too, she has posted several notes on marriage and divorce.

Meanwhile, Imran had made headlines last year after one of the actor’s friends revealed that he is quitting acting as hewishes to concentrate on writing and directing. Speaking about this decision of Imran, his Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo had told ETimes that he had offered several projects to the actor, but he was adamant about going towards direction. Appreciating the actor’s skills, Deo said that Imran is very intelligent, well-read, very well aware of the cinematic world.

The actor made his big-screen debut with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Nain 2008 and became an instant crush of the female audience. His acting in Delhi Belly was widely appreciated but unfortunately, he was not able to keep up the graph. Imran made his last appearance on the screen in 2015 with Katti Batti, co-starring Kangana Ranaut.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here