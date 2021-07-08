Amid Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Divorce, Imran Khan's Estranged Wife Avantika Shares Cryptic Post

Actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao continue to remain in the news after they announced their divorce earlier this month. Aamir’s nephew and former actor Imran Khan was also once in news for his relationship with estranged wife Avantika Malik Khan. The couple used to be the talk of the town during Imran’s stint in Bollywood. Imran and Avantika married in 2011 after dating for several years. However, several media reports suggest that the two are no longer together.

Avantika, who is active on social media, has not shared any post with Imran for several years now on Instagram. However, she posted a cryptic message in wake of Aamir and Kiran’s divorce and it is seen as a comment on her own relationship with Imran. Avantika took to her Instagram stories to quote writer Junot Diaz. “But if these years have taught me anything it is this: You can never run away. Not ever. The only way out is in,” the quote was printed on a picture of sea in the background.

While Avantika and Imran have never made a public statement about their apparently rocky marriage, rumours started doing rounds between 2018 and 2019 that Avantika had left Imran’s home. According to media reports, Avantika lives with her parents after the alleged fallout with Imran.

Meanwhile, Avantika’s husband Imran had quit acting to focus on his personal life. The 38-year-old was last seen in romantic comedy Katti Batti in 2015 with actress Kangana Ranaut. Avantika and Imran have a daughter named Imara. He was seen with Imara taking a stroll at the beach to enjoy the Mumbai monsoon last month.

Avantika, on the other hand, uses Instagram to display her artistic side. Her recent posts show her drawing skills with the latest one captures the hard work she puts in them.

