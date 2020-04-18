Imran Khan's Wife Avantika Hints At Patch Up With Him, Posts 'I've Decided to Stick With Love'

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's rock steady marriage hit troubled waters after it was reported last year that the couple had been living separately. However, Avantika's latest post suggests otherwise, and hints at a possible patch up.

In an adorable monochrome picture, shared by Avantika on her Instagram, we could see her baby girl planting a kiss on her lips. The picture seems to be taken at a family function as it had the mother-daughter duo decked up in ethnic wear.

Sharing a quote by Martin Luther King Jr, alongside the photo, Avantika hinted at "sticking with love."

Her caption read, “I have decided to stick with love, hate is too great a burden to bear.’ - Martin Luther King Jr. Just when I needed to believe in the purity of love the universe sends me a sign... Magic!!”

Reports of trouble in Avantika and Imran's paradise surfaced in June, last year, and several quarters insisted that the couple might file for divorce soon.

Neither Avantika nor Imran have confirmed reports so far. Avantika's mother Vandana Malik had, however, rubbished rumours of their divorce while speaking to a website previously.

"We all (Vandana, Avantika and Imran) read the news and let me tell you that there is no such thing. There are some differences (between the husband and wife), which will be sorted anyway," she had said.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik, who dated for over eight years, married in 2011. Their first child together, daughter Imara, was born in 2014.

Imran Khan, star of films Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Kidnap, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, was last seen in 2015's Katti Batti.