Imtiaz Ali Hints at Title of Love Aaj Kal Sequel with Romantic Photo of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Since Sara Ali Khan spoke about her crush on Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan, fans have been curious to see the actors romancing each other in a movie. While the dream has been made true by none other than Bollywood's favourite love story maker Imtiaz Ali, fans will have to wait till February 2020 to see the pair together on screen. However, the director might have plans to keep the audience engaged till then, as he dropped the first hint on July 4.

Sharing a cozy picture of Kartik and Sara on his Instagram, Imtiaz wrote, "The oxygen that makes the film breathe #aajkal @saraalikhan95 @kartikaaryan (clicked during the first few readings of the film, before shoot began)."

The photo, which was clicked before the shoot began, shows Sara resting her head on Kartik's shoulder, as both the actors stare at something. Actor Kartik Aaryan also reposted the picture on his Instagram account a few hours after the director revealed the cozy picture.

While the director hasn't revealed the name of the Love Aaj Kal sequel, his hashtag #aajkal is being taken as hint by fans who think that it could be the movie's title. It is speculated that the new movie, shot in Delhi and Kinnaur, will be titled Aaj Kal. The original film has Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, and goes back and forth in time to narrate two parallel love stories.

The demands for the film starring Sara and Kartik started last year, when the Kedarnath actress revealed on Karan Johar's show that she has a crush on the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor. Premiered last year, the episode had Sara on the show along with her father Saif Ali Khan. What followed was immense speculation and frenzy around the two actors, who were also occasionally spotted hanging out in Mumbai.

