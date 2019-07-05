Imtiaz Ali Hints at Title of Love Aaj Kal Sequel with Romantic Photo of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
»
1-min read

Imtiaz Ali Hints at Title of Love Aaj Kal Sequel with Romantic Photo of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Imatiaz Ali's latest instagram post could be a hint at the title of his next film starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, which is said to be the sequel of Love Aaj Kal.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 5, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Imtiaz Ali Hints at Title of Love Aaj Kal Sequel with Romantic Photo of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan
Image: instagram
Loading...

Since Sara Ali Khan spoke about her crush on Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan, fans have been curious to see the actors romancing each other in a movie. While the dream has been made true by none other than Bollywood's favourite love story maker Imtiaz Ali, fans will have to wait till February 2020 to see the pair together on screen. However, the director might have plans to keep the audience engaged till then, as he dropped the first hint on July 4.

Sharing a cozy picture of Kartik and Sara on his Instagram, Imtiaz wrote, "The oxygen that makes the film breathe #aajkal @saraalikhan95 @kartikaaryan (clicked during the first few readings of the film, before shoot began)."

The photo, which was clicked before the shoot began, shows Sara resting her head on Kartik's shoulder, as both the actors stare at something. Actor Kartik Aaryan also reposted the picture on his Instagram account a few hours after the director revealed the cozy picture.

While the director hasn't revealed the name of the Love Aaj Kal sequel, his hashtag #aajkal is being taken as hint by fans who think that it could be the movie's title. It is speculated that the new movie, shot in Delhi and Kinnaur, will be titled Aaj Kal. The original film has Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, and goes back and forth in time to narrate two parallel love stories.

The demands for the film starring Sara and Kartik started last year, when the Kedarnath actress revealed on Karan Johar's show that she has a crush on the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor. Premiered last year, the episode had Sara on the show along with her father Saif Ali Khan. What followed was immense speculation and frenzy around the two actors, who were also occasionally spotted hanging out in Mumbai.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram